Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,636,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,938 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 371,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 171,418 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 147.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 108,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.