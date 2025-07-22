Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 459,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after buying an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

