Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 476 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

