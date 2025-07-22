Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $290.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

