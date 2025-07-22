Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 626 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $16,419.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,653.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Yvonne Hui sold 465 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $12,503.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 422 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $11,372.90.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Yvonne Hui sold 307 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $8,371.89.

On Monday, July 7th, Yvonne Hui sold 571 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $16,473.35.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 582 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $16,296.00.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

