Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,200,000 after acquiring an additional 296,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,098,000 after buying an additional 1,007,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

