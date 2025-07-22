Mohawk Industries (MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

