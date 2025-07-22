Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 164 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 422.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

