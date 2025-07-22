Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 38 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,972,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

CB stock opened at $274.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $282.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.