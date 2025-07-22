National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $29.36. National Bankshares shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 8,326 shares changing hands.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

