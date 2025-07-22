Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $31.99. Citi Trends shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 45,433 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Citi Trends Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Citi Trends news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $25,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,731. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Citi Trends by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

