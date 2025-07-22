PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,580 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.31.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

