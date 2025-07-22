Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 310,388 shares traded.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.