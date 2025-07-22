Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 310,388 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,876,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,141 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,961,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

