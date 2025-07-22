Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.02 and traded as high as $52.94. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 36,862,864 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

