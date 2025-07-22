Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.10 and traded as high as C$11.36. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 154,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.45%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

