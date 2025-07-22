Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.58. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 41,500 shares changing hands.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.08.
About Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orvana Minerals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.