Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.74. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 20,493 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

