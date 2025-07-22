Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.74. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 20,493 shares trading hands.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
