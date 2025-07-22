Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.55. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 149,411 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 327,151 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 644,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 617,053 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

