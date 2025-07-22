Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $252,000 Stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,450 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chemed by 600.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CHE opened at $450.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average of $558.76. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $443.50 and a 12 month high of $623.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.