Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,113,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $53,946,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. This trade represents a 55.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

