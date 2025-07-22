BluePointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $10,268,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

