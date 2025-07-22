Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

