Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,751 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

