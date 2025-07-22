Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

