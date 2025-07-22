The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BK opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

