Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,045,797.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,117 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

