iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.