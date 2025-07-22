Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 780 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSY stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 68,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,201,832 shares of company stock worth $61,414,013. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

