Bailard Inc. Invests $196,000 in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of EVI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 30,361.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EVI Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on EVI Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of EVI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44.

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

