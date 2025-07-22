Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

