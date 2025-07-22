Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $914,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,632.50. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,225,251.04. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $712.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.