Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $7.00

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $270.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 10.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.