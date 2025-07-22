Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

