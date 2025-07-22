36,888 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in III. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

