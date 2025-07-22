Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.33.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,451,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

