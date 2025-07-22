10,132 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

