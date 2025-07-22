Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

