Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

