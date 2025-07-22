Head-To-Head Review: Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Intelligent Protection Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NextNav alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.96%. Intelligent Protection Management has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than NextNav.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

79.2% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of NextNav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NextNav has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Intelligent Protection Management”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $5.67 million 348.63 -$101.88 million ($1.02) -14.64 Intelligent Protection Management $6.34 million 3.03 -$8.43 million ($0.34) -6.12

Intelligent Protection Management has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Protection Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Intelligent Protection Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -2,091.01% -193.20% -46.43% Intelligent Protection Management N/A -18.55% -14.07%

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management beats NextNav on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service. The company also provides TerraPoiNT, an 3D PNT system, provides positioning, navigation and timing services provided by GPS through a land-based GPS satellite constellation. It serves Wi-Fi, telecom, public safety, gaming and location apps, and critical infrastructure applications. NextNav Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Intelligent Protection Management

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.