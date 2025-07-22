Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $577,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. ADTRAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

