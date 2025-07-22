Contrasting Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -49.47% -655.77% -14.58% Fiserv 15.68% 18.74% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.05 -$26.83 million ($8.52) -0.04 Fiserv $20.46 billion 4.48 $3.13 billion $5.66 29.23

This table compares Ryvyl and Fiserv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fiserv 1 2 23 2 2.93

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $220.52, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats Ryvyl on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

