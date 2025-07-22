Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $49,000 in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 472,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 171,020 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

