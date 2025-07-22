Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REFI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 260.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 68.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2,908.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

