Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

