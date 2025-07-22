Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1,831.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in Herc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $246.88.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

