22,900 Shares in HF FOODS GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in HF FOODS GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF FOODS GROUP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF FOODS GROUP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HF FOODS GROUP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HF FOODS GROUP by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in HF FOODS GROUP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. HF FOODS GROUP INC. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

HF FOODS GROUP ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.68 million. HF FOODS GROUP had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect that HF FOODS GROUP INC. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFFG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HF FOODS GROUP in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HF FOODS GROUP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

