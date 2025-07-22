Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

LFT stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.