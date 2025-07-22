Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 17,513.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.39.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.79% and a negative return on equity of 131.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

