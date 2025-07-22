Bailard Inc. Invests $183,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Brian Perez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,300. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman bought 20,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $150,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,289.94. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,600 shares of company stock worth $550,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

