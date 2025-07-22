HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in HSBC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

